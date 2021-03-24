Man walked into Atlanta grocery store with five guns, body armor, police say

Atlanta police on Wednesday arrested a man after he allegedly walked into the Atlantic Station Publix Super Market with five guns and body armor, according to a report.

Police responded to the store around 1:30 p.m. The manager of the store told officers that a man had entered the supermarket with a rifle and went straight to the restroom, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.

The officers reportedly spotted the man leaving the restroom and detained him for questioning, according to the paper.

Grant said officers and paramedics are interviewing at the store and conducting a mental health evaluation.

The scene comes just two days after a gunman walked into a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado and killed 10 people. It also comes after another shooting on March 16 that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area massage businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.