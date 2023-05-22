Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta crane collapse injures at least 4

Atlanta rescue crews said several people had to be rescued following the crane collapse

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Atlanta police release new footage of shooting suspect's arrest Video

Atlanta police release new footage of shooting suspect's arrest

Atlanta police released a compilation of new footage showing how authorities tracked and arrested the suspected gunman accused of shooting five women, one fatally, at Northside Medical Midtown on May 3.

A crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta injured at least four people on Monday.

Atlanta Fire & Rescue officials said the four injured were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. No specifics on their injuries were available. 

The incident occurred just before 2:30 pm. in the city's Midtown neighborhood, Fox Atlanta reported. 

Atlanta crane collapse

A crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta injured at least four people on Monday.  (WAGA)

"I was working and a heard a big like crash and the building started shaking. And then I walked outside, and a construction worker, and he told me a crane, part of the crane fell, four people got injured, and then a firefighter just came and knocked on our door and told us to evacuate," said Midtown resident Katerina Mathis.

GEORGIA INMATE EATEN ALIVE BY BUGS IN CONDITIONS ‘NOT FIT FOR A DECEASED ANIMAL,’ FAMILY ATTORNEY SAYS

The cause of the collapse has not been determined. A building that was under construction had several floors collapse. 

Several people had to be rescued, officials said. Some witnesses said a car was crushed by falling scaffolding. 

People stand near where a crane collapsed in downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police and fire personnel at the scene where a crane collapsed and injured four people.  (WAGA)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope no one's hurt. The good thing is that I heard paramedics within a minute at least," Jeffery Bean, who lives and works in Midtown, told the news outlet. "Thankfully, the people that I saw walking toward the ambulances, at least initially, appeared to mostly just be holding their arms as if it was just minor injuries to their arms."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.