California ‘party mom’ accused of grooming victims for sex, drinking in ritzy mansion, teens testify at trial

A jury is hearing from teenagers who have testified about being victims of a California mom facing dozens of charges after allegedly hosting secret "alcohol-soaked benders," in which high school freshmen were encouraged to engage in sexual behavior at her family’s swanky mansion.

Shannon O’Connor is on trial after she was slapped with 63 criminal charges stemming from her alleged involvement in throwing alcohol- and sex-fueled parties for minors during the 2020-21 school year in Santa Clara, according to KRON.

Deputy District Attorney Joanna Lee alleged O’Connor, who has been dubbed the "Los Gatos Party Mom," hosted "chaotic, alcohol-soaked benders," adding that "for many freshmen at Los Gatos High in 2020, their first experience with alcohol ended in overconsumption, vomiting and blackouts," the local outlet reported. "[O’Connor’s] house was a place for children to engage in sexual conduct. The defendant groomed the children, normalized sex, encouraged hookups and sexual behavior."

Many of the attendees were 14-year-old freshmen, with O’Connor allegedly serving as the only adult supervising the parties hosted up to five times a week, the outlet reported.

Prosecutors allege O’Connor used her son’s status on the school’s football team and "cool mom" reputation to communicate daily with the freshmen through Snapchat without their parents’ knowledge.

On Tuesday, one female minor, identified as Jane Doe 6, testified the social environment at the gatherings was "misogynistic," while corroborating prior statements from victims alleging O’Connor pressured teens to sneak out of their homes to drink heavily and "hook-up."

Jane Doe 6 reportedly went on to allege her best friend, a 14-year-old girl identified as Jane Doe 4, experienced symptoms of depression and alcoholism after being sexually and physically abused by boys at the parties.

"[John Doe 7] would touch her in front of everybody," Jane Doe 6 told the court, according to KRON. "It was bad, it was weird."

The young girl reportedly went on to testify that when John Doe 7 drank alcohol, he would act violently toward the girls at the parties and "no one reacted to it."

"On one occasion, Jane Doe 4 was sitting in [O’Connor’s] kitchen in her swimsuit when John Doe 7 began to punch Jane Doe 4 on her leg," Lee wrote in court documents. [O’Connor] was drinking a glass of champagne and laughed as she watched. John Doe 7 stood over her and continued to kick her legs and stomach all while [O’Connor] was sitting in the kitchen."

Jane Doe 6 told the prosecution that her friend "was totally alcohol dependent" and "had to take shots of alcohol before she could leave her house."

The mother of Jane Doe 4 also took the stand this week, telling the court her daughter first visited O’Connor’s home in the fall of 2020 to work on a school science project with O’Connor’s son, KRON reported.

"It all seemed normal in the beginning. She was an innocent kid. She’d never dated," the mother said, adding that when she dropped Jane Doe 4 off at the house, "It was a very fancy, beautiful home. [O’Connor’s] son seemed like a nice kid."

After the child made several trips to O’Connor’s home, her behavior changed, the mother testified, adding her daughter acted "really tired" and "closed off," according to KRON.

Jane Doe 4’s mother went on to add that she confronted her daughter after noticing bruises on her body, but her concerns were brushed off.

One night, the mother noticed Jane Doe 4’s breath smelled like alcohol and told her, "no matter what it is, I will help you," KRON reported. The mother added that her child felt "a lot of shame" and "was trying to escape."

O'Connor's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Another mother reportedly told the jury in previous testimony that she "100 percent trusted [O’Connor]. As a mom, I have guilt for not seeing the signs sooner."

O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to all charges.