ATF agents in DC disrupt potential school shooting threat following investigation

Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local authorities intervened and disrupted what could have led to a school shooting in Washington D.C., the agency said Thursday.

The ATF and the Metro Transit Police were involved in the incident.

A minor was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of threats to kidnap and injure, receiving stolen property, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and unlawful possession of guns and ammunition, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Authorities served a search warrant related to the case and found seven guns.

The unidentified juvenile was arrested after an investigation based on social media posts that contained alleged violent threats toward a school.

"So, this was a juvenile who was a risk to not just himself, but the community here in Washington," Leavitt said. "And he was removed from the community last night because of the law enforcement efforts of this administration."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the ATF.

The arrest came the day after a gunman killed two children and wounded more than a dozen others during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.