Crime

ATF agents in DC disrupt potential school shooting threat following investigation

An investigation was launched after social media posts contained alleged violent threats toward school

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Acting US Attorney Thompson says Minneapolis shooter ‘wanted to kill children’ Video

Acting US Attorney Thompson says Minneapolis shooter ‘wanted to kill children’

Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Joe Thompson said Thursday the shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic school Mass on Wednesday ‘wanted to kill children.’

Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local authorities intervened and disrupted what could have led to a school shooting in Washington D.C., the agency said Thursday. 

The ATF and the Metro Transit Police were involved in the incident. 

A minor was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of threats to kidnap and injure, receiving stolen property, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and unlawful possession of guns and ammunition, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. 

HUNDREDS ARRESTED AS TRUMP’S WASHINGTON, DC, CRIME CRACKDOWN HITS FULL STRIDE

Federal agents in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., Metro Police, along with FBI agents, HHI, ATF and Secret Service Police respond to the nightlife area off U Street Corridor for a person with a gun.  (Getty Images)

Authorities served a search warrant related to the case and found seven guns. 

The unidentified juvenile was arrested after an investigation based on social media posts that contained alleged violent threats toward a school

"So, this was a juvenile who was a risk to not just himself, but the community here in Washington," Leavitt said. "And he was removed from the community last night because of the law enforcement efforts of this administration."

WHO IS ROBIN WESTMAN, SUSPECT IN ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS?

Firearms and ammunition pictured on a table

Guns and ammunition recovered by federal and local authorities in Washington, D.C., after the arrest of a juvenile Wednesday.  (ATF)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the ATF. 

The arrest came the day after a gunman killed two children and wounded more than a dozen others during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. 

Mourners visit a memorial set up for victims of the mass school shooting at a Catholic school church.

Ann Stovner kneels by a makeshift memorial at Annunciation Catholic Church after Wednesday's school shooting, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (Abbie Parr/AP Photo)

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
