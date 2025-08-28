Expand / Collapse search
Crime

FBI director calls Minneapolis school shooting 'barbaric' domestic terrorism with anti-religious motives

Kash Patel says shooter left anti-Catholic, anti-Jewish references in manifesto and on firearms

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Minnesota lawmakers hold news conference after deadly Catholic school shooting Video

WATCH LIVE: Minnesota lawmakers hold news conference after deadly Catholic school shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Rep. Ilhan Omar are among the speakers at the press conference addressing Wednesday's deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic School.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooter who opened fire in a "barbaric" attack on a Catholic school Mass in Minneapolis left multiple anti-religious references in his manifesto and on his firearms.

Patel provided the update in a post on X, saying, "As we continue to investigate yesterday’s barbaric attack from Robert Westman, the male subject, our teams have gathered information and evidence demonstrating this was an act of domestic terrorism motivated by a hate-filled ideology."

GUNS USED BY MINNEAPOLIS CHURCH SCHOOL SHOOTER ROBIN WESTMAN WERE PURCHASED LEGALLY, POLICE SAY

FBI Kash Patel at the White House

FBI Director Kash Patel called Wednesday's Minneapolis Catholic school shooting a "barbaric" attack. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The director then provided a list of updates in connection to the shooter.

"Subject left multiple anti-Catholic, anti-religious references both in his manifesto and written on his firearms," Patel said. "Subject expressed hatred and violence toward Jewish people, writing ‘Israel must fall,’ ‘Free Palestine,’ and using explicit language related to the Holocaust.

"He wrote an explicit call for violence against President Trump on a firearm magazine," he added.

Patel noted the FBI investigation is ongoing, and it will employ all counter-terror tools to "ensure this is fully investigated and deterred."

