At least 1 dead, 6 injured in Baltimore shooting, police say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
At least one person was dead and six others were injured Sunday following a shooting in Baltimore, officials said.

Police responded to a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. in 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue, Baltimore Police spokesperson Chakia Fennoy confirmed to Fox News.

Investigators said the incident happened during a cookout, but further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

