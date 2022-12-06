Aspen Jeter disappearance: Family pleads with father to return 5-year-old child after mom killed

The family of a South Carolina girl who has been missing since her mother was found dead inside her home on Thanksgiving Day is pleading for her safe return, telling her father – who police believe is traveling with the child – that "no one wants to see anything bad happen."

Attorney Justin Bamberg made the remark on behalf of Aspen Jeter’s family Monday as the search remains ongoing for the 5-year-old and her father, Antar Antonio Jeter. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the pair were last seen on Nov. 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Mr. Jeter I want you to know if you are watching, if you see any articles, if you happen to see a newspaper or anything, that we are here to help," Bamberg said during a press conference Monday. "No one wants to see anything bad happen, we really want to know that both you and Aspen are OK."

Bamberg described Aspen Jeter as being "one of approximately 10 children in the United States of America that is suffering from a particular neurological disorder."

"Aspen is not able to talk. She is not able to move on her own, so if you were to spot her, often times she is either being carried by a parent or she is being pushed in a stroller. She is not going to be able to speak to you," Bamberg said.

Ravenell said last week that police "want to talk" to the father as he "may give some information about the homicide" in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Aspen’s mother, identified as Crystal Jumper, was found dead on Thanksgiving after family members called police because they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 1, according to The Associated Press.

Jumper, 46, died of a "single gunshot wound to the upper body," Ravenell has said, noting that the investigation has revealed she may have been deceased for a "few weeks" before her body was found.

Ravenell added that Antar Antonio Jeter, who is also 46, is the custodial parent of Aspen and that they were both recently living at Jumper’s home.

The pair were last believed to be traveling in a blue 2015 Mazda 6 sedan.

"They were actually seen in Fayetteville, North Carolina on the 28th and on the 30th they were actually spotted in Raleigh, North Carolina," Ravenell said Monday. "We focused our attention to North Carolina in the beginning because of our investigation and it panned out to be true. At this point, we’re not sure if they’re still in the vehicle... but we still want to focus on that vehicle."

Bamberg, during his remarks at Monday’s press conference, made an emotional plea to Aspen’s father.

"Mr. Jeter we understand how much you love your daughter. I think by all accounts everybody knows and the pictures that have circulated of the smile on your face Mr. Jeter and the smile on Aspen’s face it’s very clear that your daughter loves you and you love her," he said. "We know that you would never do anything to hurt her but it's not safe to just be out here. You don’t have to feel afraid to come back to Orangeburg, you don’t have to feel afraid to talk to the authorities."