Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina child, Aspen Jeter, 5, missing after mother found dead on Thanksgiving

5-year-old girl has vanished from Orangeburg home, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Investigators in South Carolina are searching Tuesday for a missing 5-year-old child after her mother was found dead in their home on Thanksgiving Day. 

Aspen Jeter has vanished from the 200 block of Louise Drive in Orangeburg, outside of Columbia, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. 

"If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please let us know," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. "You don't have to give your name, but just give us what you know." 

Deputies were called to Jeter’s home around noon on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. 

FAMILY OF TEXAS TODDLER KIDNAPPED OVER 50 YEARS AGO ‘GETTING CLOSER’ TO ANSWERS 

Aspen Jeter, 5, vanished from her home in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Aspen Jeter, 5, vanished from her home in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

"At that location, deputies found a deceased female who had not been heard from since Nov. 1," the sheriff’s office said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says it responded to Jeter's home on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says it responded to Jeter's home on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

"Investigating deputies learned the deceased female has a child named Aspen Jeter who was not located in the home," the office added. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for further comment. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.