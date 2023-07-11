Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Arrest made after military Humvee crashes into Army office building at Fort Stewart, Georgia

Vehicle rammed through headquarters' glass front doors, no injuries reported

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A person was arrested after a military Humvee crashed into the Army office building for commanders and other top leaders at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

The vehicle plowed through the glass front doors of the Army post's headquarters building Monday morning. No injuries were reported, and a suspect was taken into custody, the Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement.

GEORGIA DEMOCRAT DEFECTS TO GOP AFTER SHE SAYS DEMS 'CRUCIFIED' AND 'ABANDONED' HER

FOX graphic

There has been a slight increase in Georgia's jobless rate, yet it remained at an historically low level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency did not identify the suspect or say what charges that person faces. Spokespersons for Fort Stewart and the Criminal Investigation Division did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking further information Tuesday.

Located southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division. It's the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.