Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Armed pregnant woman shoots attacker targeting her family in Arkansas parking garage

The woman and her family were visiting Arkansas from another state and were packing up to go home

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
A group of thieves made off with over $100,000 in merchandise after smashing into a San Francisco tobacco shop Video

A group of thieves made off with over $100,000 in merchandise after smashing into a San Francisco tobacco shop

The store’s owner said thieves in San Francisco know the police won’t do anything and says he may have to leave the city. Credit: Cigarettes R Cheaper

An armed pregnant woman shot an attacker who targeted her family as they were packing up in an Arkansas parking garage on Memorial Day after a visit from out of state. 

The Tennessee family was in Little Rock to celebrate their daughter's seventh birthday, FOX affiliate KLRT-TV reported without revealing the family's identities. 

ARK. GOV SANDERS DEPLOYS NATIONAL GUARD TO SOUTHERN BORDER TO HELP TEXAS TACKLE BORDER CRISIS

The father, his wife and their two daughters were packing up in the River Market parking garage when the attack began. The man was hit multiple times and tackled to the ground by another man, the report said. 

Arkansas attack suspect shot

The River Market in Little Rock, Ark. A woman shot an attacker who targeted her family in the River Market parking garage. (Google Maps)

The second suspect also struck the wife. 

"Just a fractured rib, and my wife has a couple of knots on her forehead where he apparently punched her," the father said.

She pulled out a gun and shot the person in the neck before calling 911. The suspect who was shot remains in the hospital. The other suspect is still being sought.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPCLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The husband of the woman who shot the suspect said the attack won't deter them from coming back to the city.  

"We live in Memphis and this kind of happens to people here all the time, so I mean it’s not something we are going to let shine down or shadow down on our lives because we do like to travel," he said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.