Armed Portland man hides in Target store rafters after confrontation with security guard

A knife-wielding Portland, Oregon man was arrested Monday after he hid for hours in the rafters of a Target store following a confrontation with a security guard, police said.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a disturbance involving a weapon at the Target in the 9800 block of Southeast Washington Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Witnesses initially told police that a suspect armed with a knife and a hatchet threatened a security guard before fleeing deeper into the store.

The security officer received medical treatment at the scene.

Police evacuated the building and launched a search. They eventually spotted the man armed with a knife and perched on a second-story shelving unit used to store excess inventory in the back of the retailer.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for several hours. He eventually dropped the knife and surrendered around 4 p.m., police said.

The man was identified as Michael Harper, 41, of Portland. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault, attempted assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.