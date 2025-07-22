Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Portland

Armed Portland man hides in Target store rafters after confrontation with security guard

Michael Harper, 41, faces multiple charges after forcing Oregon store evacuation

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A knife-wielding Portland, Oregon man was arrested Monday after he hid for hours in the rafters of a Target store following a confrontation with a security guard, police said.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a disturbance involving a weapon at the Target in the 9800 block of Southeast Washington Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Witnesses initially told police that a suspect armed with a knife and a hatchet threatened a security guard before fleeing deeper into the store. 

The security officer received medical treatment at the scene.

KNIFE ATTACK AT MASSIVE PORTLAND RAVE LEAVES FOUR TEENAGERS WOUNDED

police car and police tape outside Target store

Police said the security officer was treated medically on scene. (FOX12 Oregon KPTV)

Police evacuated the building and launched a search. They eventually spotted the man armed with a knife and perched on a second-story shelving unit used to store excess inventory in the back of the retailer.

Police in doorway of Target

Portland Police negotiated with the suspect for nearly six hours before he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. (FOX12 Oregon KPTV)

Officers negotiated with the suspect for several hours. He eventually dropped the knife and surrendered around 4 p.m., police said.

police car and police tape outside Target store

Target was evacuated after the knife-wielding man ran inside and hid. (FOX12 Oregon KPTV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was identified as Michael Harper, 41, of Portland. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault, attempted assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.