Armed men fatally shot in separate confrontations with South Carolina sheriff's deputies

Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina killed armed men in two different shootouts over the weekend, authorities said.

The officers in both shootings — one in McCormick County and the other in Lee County — were wounded but survived, the State Law Enforcement Division said in statements.

In McCormick County, deputies were investigating a 911 call Sunday morning about a suspicious person when 20-year-old Obed Barba shot at them and at least one deputy also fired, state agents said.

Barba died from gunshot wounds. A deputy was taken to the hospital. Further details on the officer's condition or other information like how many deputies fired or what led to the gunfire were not released by state agents.

In Lee County, deputies were called Sunday afternoon to someone reporting a domestic assault involving a gun, authorities said.

Marquis Griffin, 27. got in a gunfight with deputies when they arrived. Griffin was killed and one deputy was hit in the leg and survived, state agents said.

No additional details were released by state police, including how many deputies were at the home or whether anyone else was hurt in the initial domestic assault.

There have been 18 people shot by police officers in South Carolina in 2023, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. Last year, state agents investigated 32 police shootings.