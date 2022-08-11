Arkansas lawmakers approve $500 million tax cut package, adjourn session

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved a $500 million tax cut package and adjourned a special session without taking up teacher raises, abortion ban exceptions or other issues Democrats had hoped to add to the agenda.

The majority-Republican House and Senate gave final approval to the tax cuts proposed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to sign the legislation Thursday afternoon.

The legislation includes a proposal to speed up when corporate and individual income tax cuts lawmakers approved last year take effect.

ARKANSAS PAPER TELLS SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS THERE'S 'PLENTY OF ROOM' FOR OP-ED AFTER BEING CALLED OUT FOR BIAS

Democrats had hoped to extend the session to consider raising teacher salaries. Hutchinson proposed teacher raises earlier this year, but decided against putting it on the session agenda because of a lack of support in the Legislature.

ARKANSAS JUDGE FOUND DEAD IN MUD LAKE, INVESTIGATED AS ACCIDENTAL DROWNING

GOP leaders have said the session wasn't the right time because the Legislature hadn't completed its annual review of school funding.

Other bills Democrats hoped to add included one adding rape and incest exceptions to the state's abortion ban.

ARKANSAS HOUSE FIRE KILLS 4 KIDS, 2 ADULTS

The House also gave final approval to setting aside $50 million for a school safety grant program Hutchinson proposed after the Texas school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.