Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Arkansas house fire kills 4 kids, 2 adults

AK fire started Sunday morning in Springdale

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Emergency responders received a call at around 2 a.m. that there was a fire and that people were still inside the home, the sheriff's office said. One child was able to escape.

ARKANSAS: EX-LITTLE ROCK POLICE CHIEF WILL NOT BE CHARGED IN NYE SHOOTING

An Arkansas house fire killed 4 children and 2 adults.

An Arkansas house fire killed 4 children and 2 adults.

5-YEAR-OLD ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS, KILLS 8-YEAR-OLD-BROTHER IN TRAGIC ACCIDENT

Deputies are investigating the cause of the blaze. The victims' bodies have been sent to the state crime lab to determine cause of death.

The sheriff's office did not release names or ages of the victims.