Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Arizona woman wanted for February shooting, also charged with January shooting: reports

Mesa, Arizona police credit community tips for tracking suspect down

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Arizona smoke shop employee shoots armed man who attacked him as store closed Video

Arizona smoke shop employee shoots armed man who attacked him as store closed

Police in Glendale, Arizona are investigating the incident which the smoke shop owner says was self defense Credit: Fox 10 Phoenix

An Arizona woman wanted for a murder that happened in February was arrested in Phoenix on Friday, and now faces additional charges connected to another fatal shooting in January, according to reports.

The Mesa, Arizona, police department announced on Friday that 27-year-old Kathryn "Katie" Hansen had been arrested, just two months after the murder of 32-year-old Keith Emmons.

Kathryn "Katie" Hansen was arrested by Phoenix Police for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Mesa, Arizona.

Kathryn "Katie" Hansen was arrested by Phoenix Police for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Mesa, Arizona. (Mesa Police Department)

Hansen is suspected of killing Emmons at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 7 near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road in Mesa.

ARIZONA WOMAN WANTED AFTER MAN FOUND SHOT DEAD IN BEDROOM, POLICE SAY

Emmons was found inside a bedroom at the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect and a warrant was issued for her arrest for first-degree murder.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (iStock)

The Phoenix Police Department notified the Mesa Police Department on Friday that they had a lead and knew of Hansen’s possible location. A short time later, she was taken into custody.

ARIZONA RANCHER GEORGE ALAN KELLY'S MURDER CHARGE DOWNGRADED TO SECOND-DEGREE IN SHOOTING OF MEXICAN MIGRANT

On Saturday, FOX 10 in Phoenix reported, the Phoenix police said Hansen faces additional charges in connection to another fatal shooting that happened in January.

The station said Aaron Byous, 41, was shot at a home near Union Hills Drive and 16th Street, and it is unclear how detectives connected Hansen to the shooting.

Still, Mesa Police were thankful that Hansen was in custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The Mesa Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case," the department said in a Facebook post. "We asked for the public’s help and received several tips. Those tips allowed detectives to follow up on leads that we believe ultimately led to Hansen’s arrest."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.