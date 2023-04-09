Arizona woman wanted for February shooting, also charged with January shooting: reports

An Arizona woman wanted for a murder that happened in February was arrested in Phoenix on Friday, and now faces additional charges connected to another fatal shooting in January, according to reports.

The Mesa, Arizona, police department announced on Friday that 27-year-old Kathryn "Katie" Hansen had been arrested, just two months after the murder of 32-year-old Keith Emmons.

Hansen is suspected of killing Emmons at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 7 near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road in Mesa.

Emmons was found inside a bedroom at the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect and a warrant was issued for her arrest for first-degree murder.

The Phoenix Police Department notified the Mesa Police Department on Friday that they had a lead and knew of Hansen’s possible location. A short time later, she was taken into custody.

On Saturday, FOX 10 in Phoenix reported, the Phoenix police said Hansen faces additional charges in connection to another fatal shooting that happened in January.

The station said Aaron Byous, 41, was shot at a home near Union Hills Drive and 16th Street, and it is unclear how detectives connected Hansen to the shooting.

Still, Mesa Police were thankful that Hansen was in custody.

"The Mesa Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case," the department said in a Facebook post. "We asked for the public’s help and received several tips. Those tips allowed detectives to follow up on leads that we believe ultimately led to Hansen’s arrest."