Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona woman wanted after man found shot dead in bedroom, police say

Kathryn 'Katie' Hansen is wanted after man found fatally shot in Mesa, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Arizona woman is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left a man dead inside a bedroom last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Kathryn "Katie" Hansen, 27, is suspected of killing of 32-year-old Keith Emmons around 2 a.m. near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road in Mesa on Feb. 7, the Mesa Police Department said.

Emmons was found inside a bedroom at the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, AZFamily reported, citing police. Emmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described Hansen as a White woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a tattoo above her right eyebrow that reads "Stay True."

CALIFORNIA BROTHERS FOUND GUILTY IN BEATING DEATH OF GROOM ON WEDDING NIGHT

Kathryn "Katie" Hansen, 27, has a tattoo above her right eyebrow that reads "Stay True," police said.

Kathryn "Katie" Hansen, 27, has a tattoo above her right eyebrow that reads "Stay True," police said. (Mesa Police Department)

No further details about the alleged murder or Hansen’s relationship with the victim were immediately released.

Hansen is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Keith Emmons in the bedroom of a residence in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 7, authorities said.

Hansen is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Keith Emmons in the bedroom of a residence in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 7, authorities said. (FOX News)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.