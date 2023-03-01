Arizona woman wanted after man found shot dead in bedroom, police say

An Arizona woman is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left a man dead inside a bedroom last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Kathryn "Katie" Hansen, 27, is suspected of killing of 32-year-old Keith Emmons around 2 a.m. near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road in Mesa on Feb. 7, the Mesa Police Department said.

Emmons was found inside a bedroom at the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, AZFamily reported, citing police. Emmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described Hansen as a White woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a tattoo above her right eyebrow that reads "Stay True."

No further details about the alleged murder or Hansen’s relationship with the victim were immediately released.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.