Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives.

NEW MEXICO WILDFIRES FORCE THOUSANDS MORE TO EVACUATE

"Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a Facebook post.

The Crooks Fire began at 10 a.m. local time on Monday, with resources from Prescott National Forest responding, according to the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

The fire is burning through brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer, and has scorched around 500 acres.

"This is in an area where we have heavy fuels. It is obviously very dry and very windy. So, there was some growth on that fire today," U. S. Forest spokeswoman Debbie Maneely told ABC 15.

According to InciWeb and AZEIN, the fire remained 0% contained, even as crews – including aircraft – have been working in rugged terrain to begin to suppress the fire.

According to Fox 10 in Phoenix, 200 firefighting personnel are working to put out the fire.

NEW MEXICO WILDFIRE KILLS 2, CONTINUES TO RAGE ACROSS WEST

Several roads were closed and smoke was said to be visible from multiple locations, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

An evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The National Interagency Fire Center said Monday that six new large fires were reported over the weekend.

That tally includes two in Arizona and one in New Mexico, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 2,100 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents in the southern, southwest and Rocky Mountain areas.

Since the beginning of the year, 19,226 wildfires have burned 820,587 acres in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.