Arizona suspect accused of sexually assaulting a disabled person: police

Arizona resident Sergio Morales is accused of a sexual assault that took place on October 1

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Arizona authorities recently arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a cognitively-disabled person back in October.

Buckeye resident Sergio Morales, 63, was arrested at his home on Monday by Buckeye Police Department officials. His arrest stems from an October 1 sexual assault incident.

Morales is accused of sexually assaulting a cognitively-disabled adult while the victim was on a walk near 4th Street and Centre Avenue in Buckeye.

After the assault, the victim was rushed to Southwest Family Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. Over the course of the last six months, detectives gradually obtained enough information to locate the suspect.

IN ARIZONA, FRESH SCRUTINY OF SAUDI-OWNED FARM'S WATER USE

Sergio Morales mugshot

Buckeye resident Sergio Morales, 63, was arrested at his home over charges stemming from an October 1 sexual assault incident. (Buckeye Police Department)

Buckeye police officers were assisted by U.S. Marshals Services Task Force members during their investigation. Morales was arrested without incident.

After his arrest, the 63-year-old suspect was transported to a local jail and charged with sexual assault.

ARIZONA ARMED SUSPECT STORMS INTO SMOKE SHOP AND TACKLES ARMED EMPLOYEE, ENDS UP SHOT AND CRITICALLY INJURED

Buckeye Police Department exteriors

Buckeye police officers were assisted by U.S. Marshals Task Force members during their investigation of Sergio Morales. (Google Maps)

Buckeye Police Department is actively investigating the case. There are no additional details at this time.