Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Arizona prosecutors decline to charge father in drowning death of TikTok influencer's 3-year-old son

Maricopa County prosecutors cite 'no likelihood of conviction' despite police recommendation for child abuse charges

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Arizona police recommend felony count against father of 3-year-old body who drowned in pool Video

Arizona police recommend felony count against father of 3-year-old body who drowned in pool

The Chandler Police Department announced on July 15, 2025 that they had closed the investigation into the death of 3-year-old Trigg Kiser, who drowned in his family's pool in May 2025. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The husband of a TikTok influencer in Arizona will not face charges after their 3-year-old son died in a drowning incident.

Emilie Kiser was out with friends while her husband, Brady, stayed at home with their newborn, Theodore, and Trigg, 3, who later drowned, Fox 10 reported. Trigg was found unresponsive in the couple's backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, according to fire department officials.

"Chandler PD arrived on scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who had been pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival," the fire department officials said.

Brady told police at the time that he had turned around for "three to five minutes," then found his son floating in the pool. Trigg died six days later.

9-YEAR-OLD CANADIAN GIRL WHOSE FATHER WAS CHARGED WITH HER MURDER WAS DROWNED, AUTHORITIES SAY

Trigg Kiser on the shoulders of dad Brady Kiser

The Chandler Police Department recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser in the drowning death of his 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser. (Emilie Kiser/Instagram)

On July 15, the Chandler Police Department formally recommended to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office that Brady should be charged with class 4 felony child abuse.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a Friday statement that it wouldn't be seeking charges against Brady, arguing there's "no likelihood of conviction."

"In order to convict a person of this charge, the state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury that the person failed to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk, and that failure to perceive the risk was a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would show," they wrote.

TIKTOK INFLUENCER'S HUSBAND FACES POSSIBLE FELONY CHARGE AFTER SON'S TRAGIC POOL ACCIDENT

Emilie and Trigg Kiser at a baseball game

Emilie Kiser, 26, is a popular influencer on social media. She has garnered about 4 million followers on TikTok where she features lifestyle content. (Emilie Kiser/Instagram)

Emilie Kiser posing for photo

Emilie Kiser attends the Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash at Gurney's Montauk on July 28, 2023 in Montauk, New York. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Poppi)

"Every case submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is evaluated using the same standard: whether there is a ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction.’ After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler PD, it was determined this case does not meet that standard. MCAO's review of the case involved the attorneys assigned to it, along with highly experienced senior attorneys and the County Attorney herself," it continued.

The class 4 felony child abuse charge carries a potential penalty of 1 to 3.75 years in prison, but probation is possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kiser family. Emilie, Brady and Trigg in family photo

Two months after the 3-year-old son of Brady and influencer Emilie Kiser died after an accidental drowning in a pool at the family's home outside of Phoenix, the Chandler Police Department announced that its investigation into Trigg's has been completed. (Emilie Kiser/Instagram)

Emilie previously filed a legal complaint against a list of law enforcement and state agencies, seeking to block the release of investigative and post-mortem records relating to the death of her son.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.