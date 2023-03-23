Arizona police searching for missing couple after vehicle found in floodwaters

Authorities continued to search Thursday for a missing couple after their vehicle was found stuck in floodwaters in the Payson area.

Gila County Sheriff’s officials said they believe the couple are local residents of Bear Flat, but their names were being withheld until more information was available.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene Wednesday morning after county authorities received a 911 call about a pickup truck found in Tonto Creek.

The vehicle was located about 100 yards downstream from creek’s crossing about 18 miles east of Payson.

Investigators still don’t know if the couple was still in the pickup truck or if they were swept away by fast-moving floodwaters.

Sheriff’s officials said rescue efforts in the area are "complicated and extremely dangerous due to the weather conditions and flooding."

Involved in the search is the Hell’s Gate Fire Department, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Payson Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Flooding caused by recent rainfall and snowmelt have created issues across parts of central and northern Arizona with residents in several low-lying communities in Yavapai County told to evacuate.

Several rescues were reported Wednesday with firefighters in Camp Verde, Cake Creek and Ash Fork all rescuing people stuck in floodwaters. No injuries were reported.