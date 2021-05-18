Arizona police officers save man from drowning after his wheelchair tips over into canal, video shows

Crisis was averted in Phoenix, Ariz. earlier this month when two police officers pulled a man out of a canal that he fell into after his motorized wheelchair tipped over.

The man, who is paraplegic, fell into the canal shortly before 2 a.m. on May 8 and was neck-deep when officers arrived, Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Mercedes Fortune said.

PHOENIX ROLLER COASTER STALLS, PROMPTING RESCUE OF 22 RIDERS: REPORT

After falling in the canal, the man was pulled downstream until he got stuck near a metal grate.

Officers Jacob Garcia and Justin Hopkins were able to loop a rope around the man's chest with the help of a couple of bystanders, then hoisted him out of the water.

"The rope was definitely a big help. Luckily we were able to make use of that tool that they had," Hopkins told FOX 10. "[Officer Garcia] tied that rope around his torso. I repositioned myself and grabbed ahold of his legs. And we were able to lift him out, luckily with no injuries and no problems. … That rope saved that man’s life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once the man was out of the water, the Phoenix Fire Department gave the man a blanket and made sure he was alright.