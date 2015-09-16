Arizona police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

A veteran Arizona police officer is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times while making a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department tweeted that the unidentified officer, who is an eight-year veteran of the force, was likely to survive “thanks to his vest.”

“The officer is at the hospital, thank goodness he’s going to be fine,” Police Chief Joseph Yahner told KTAR. “Thank goodness he was wearing his vest. He was shot multiple times, he has some significant injuries.”

Police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting, according to FOX10. One of the suspects is described as a Caucasian, heavy-set male. Police have reportedly located the vehicle, but not the people who were inside.