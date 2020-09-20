Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona police dog nabs 4 in $4M meth bust during traffic stop

More than 89 pounds of meth were found inside the vehicle

By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
Four people in Arizona were busted with nearly $4 million worth of meth during a routine traffic stop.

According to officials, detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement (MAGNET) task force pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Kingman.

A police dog sniffed around the vehicle and alerted law enforcement officers to the possible presence of drugs inside, officials said on Facebook.

A drug bust in Arizona found nearly $4 million in meth.

A drug bust in Arizona found nearly $4 million in meth. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Inside the vehicle, officials found several hidden bundles of meth that totaled about 89 pounds. Officials said the street value was about $3.9 million.

Three men and one woman – identified as German Alvarado, 22; Abril Arreguin, 28; Marlon Torres, and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30 – were all arrested and face charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

