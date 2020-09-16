Arizona police K-9 dies of brain tumor complications days after diagnosis

A K-9 officer in Arizona has died from complications related to a brain tumor days after being diagnosed, authorities said Tuesday.

Castro, a service dog with the Scottsdale Police Department, was still serving in his role as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotic canine when he died on Friday, the department said in a news release. He was diagnosed earlier last week.

“We are sad that it progressed so quickly, but we are glad that he did not have to suffer,” the department said.

Castro joined the Scottsdale Police Department in July 2014. He worked with his handler Officer Blackwell.

The veteran K9 responded to thousands of calls and assisted the SWAT and drug enforcement unit hundreds of times in his six-year career, police said.

“PSD Castro was an extraordinary Police Canine and he will be sorely missed,” the department said. “Farewell Castro, Good Boy!”