Arizona mom saves 12-year-old daughter from sex offender who broke into home, touched girl: deputies

An Arizona mother jumped into action to save her 12-year-old daughter from a registered sex offender who broke into the family’s home early Wednesday and began touching the girl as she slept, authorities said.

The 12-year-old girl woke up around 3 a.m. in the bedroom of her Paulden home when 54-year-old sex offender Lloyd Beard began touching her face and got into bed with her, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl was able to wake her mother, who "physically removed Beard" from the home and kicked him out into the yard when he refused to leave, the sheriff’s office said.

The mother confronted Beard in the yard, where deputies say he exposed himself and threatened to "drop" the mother.

When Beard tried to run away, the mother and her 16-year-old son, who had also been asleep, chased him down to prevent his escape, according to authorities.

Responding deputies found Beard laying on the ground with his pants down and suffering from minor injuries from his struggle with the mother.

"The quick action of the mother saved not only her daughter from further trauma but managed to help take a dangerous predator off the streets," the sheriff’s office said.

Beard is a level 3 sex offender who registered with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office last week.

Beard was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. He has since been moved to the Yavapai County Jail, where he will be booked on numerous counts of aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, indecent exposure, voyeurism and disorderly conduct.

"Violent sexual crimes against children are among the most heinous offenses I can think of," Sheriff Dave Rhodes said in a written statement. "I am always as shocked as all of you at the capacity of these appalling offenders to prey on the vulnerable. These violent criminals must be removed from society, and we will always seek to prosecute them and fight for justice for their victims."