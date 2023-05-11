Arizona mayor warns community of mass migrant release as border towns brace for surge

The mayor of Yuma, Arizona, is warning his community that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) is going to release 141 illegal migrants into the city, making it the first time in two years migrants have been released in the streets, according to reports.

Mayor Douglas Nicholls told his constituents not to worry, because the immigrants who are being released were thoroughly vetted, FOX 9 in Yuma reported. He said they are required to appear in immigration court.

Cities along the border are preparing for a surge of migrants to pour into the U.S. as Title 42 is set to expire.

Title 42 is a Trump-era public health order that has been in place since 2020 to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants quickly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the order ends, droves of migrants are expected to arrive at the border, believing they have a better chance of being admitted into the U.S.

With an influx of migrants expected, efforts have been made to help limit the migrant attempts to enter the country illegally.

In Texas, the Department of Public Safety (TX DPS) and military have cleared brush and placed concertina wire along the Rio Grande River in Brownsville, Lt. Chris Olivarez of TX DPS tweeted. The wire is meant to prevent crossings between ports of entry.

"Through Gov. [Greg Abbot’s] Operation Lone Star, Texas is taking unprecedented action to secure the border," Olivarez said.

Additionally, the Texas General Land Office tweeted aerial footage showing state-owned islands in the Rio Grande River that are used by illegal immigrants to stage their crossings across the river.

A video posted to the agency’s twitter shows illegal immigrants using the islands during their crossings.

Texas General Land Office commissioner Dawn Buckingham has authorized law enforcement to access the islands to curb illegal immigration.

Last week, the Biden administration announced the deployment of 1,500 troops to the border. It also announced the establishment of migrant processing centers across Latin America and a deal for Mexico to take back non-Mexican illegal immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security also announced the distribution of $332 million in funding to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and local governments to help migrants who are released from custody.

Along with these additions, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continues to say the border is not open, stressing that migrants can face consequences like re-entry bans and criminal prosecution if they enter the U.S. illegally.