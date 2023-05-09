Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Border Patrol clears way for more migrant releases to city streets, sources say: 'The dam is about to break'

Tens of thousands of migrants are expected to surge into the United States as Title 42 expires on May 11

Bill Melugin
By Bill Melugin , Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
The Biden administration's top border officials in Washington, D.C., have decided to authorize all Border Patrol sectors to begin "safe" mass releases of migrants to city streets if non-governmental organizations don't have the capacity to hold them, multiple sources tell Fox News.

The consequence of this decision is that migrants will be mass released at bus stops, gas stations, supermarkets and in towns and cities across the border as Customs and Border Protection facilities are already over capacity in multiple sectors, according to CBP sources who were not authorized to speak publicly. 

NGOs are quickly approaching their limits to house migrants and tens of thousands more migrants are expected to surge into the United States once the Title 42 public health order is lifted on May 11.3

Migrants crossing into the US

The Title 42 policy, which allows for the immediate expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country, is coming to an end. (Christian Torres Chavez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The mass releases will only happen if NGOs run out of space, but officials believe that is likely.

"The dam is about to break," one border patrol source said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

