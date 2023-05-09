Border Patrol clears way for more migrant releases to city streets, sources say: 'The dam is about to break'

The Biden administration's top border officials in Washington, D.C., have decided to authorize all Border Patrol sectors to begin "safe" mass releases of migrants to city streets if non-governmental organizations don't have the capacity to hold them, multiple sources tell Fox News.

The consequence of this decision is that migrants will be mass released at bus stops, gas stations, supermarkets and in towns and cities across the border as Customs and Border Protection facilities are already over capacity in multiple sectors, according to CBP sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

NGOs are quickly approaching their limits to house migrants and tens of thousands more migrants are expected to surge into the United States once the Title 42 public health order is lifted on May 11.3

The mass releases will only happen if NGOs run out of space, but officials believe that is likely.

"The dam is about to break," one border patrol source said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.