Arizona police release investigation into shooting death of Lori Vallow's husband

Arizona authorities on Wednesday released its investigation into the 2019 death of Lori Vallow's former husband, for which she faces a conspiracy charge, including a videotaped police interview in which she explained what led to the fatal shooting.

The footage comes as Vallow and her current husband, Chad Daybell, face multiple charges in connection with the deaths of her two children - Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan - and his deceased wife, Tammy Daybell.

Charles Vallow, 62, was killed during a fight in a Pheonix-area home on July 11, 2019. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released last week.

It was determined that Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, shot his brother-in-law. He claimed he acted in self-defense and was never charged. He died from natural causes in December 2019.

In a video released by the Chandler Police Department, Vallow is seen speaking with a detective hours after the shooting. In the first few minutes, she details the deterioration of her marriage.

"He's always mad at me. He doesn't want a divorce but I don't like him and don't want to deal with him but that's just how it is," Vallow says.

As Charles Vallow was getting ready to take Joshua Vallow to school, he came back inside the home and an argument ensued between him and Lori. At one point, Tylee Ryan uses a baseball bat to defend her mother, Vallow said.

Moments later, Cox grabbed Vallow and they began grappling on the floor, Vallow said. She said she then heard a gunshot but didn't see the shooting.

"We were both just in shock," Vallow says.

Charles Vallow was shot in the chest and abdomen, the autopsy report states. He also sustained abrasions and contusions.

During police questioning, Lori Vallow said she took her son to school after the shooting. She also said Charles Vallow did not get along with her daughter.

"Absolutely he was going to hurt me and Tylee," she said. "Not "JJ." He would never hurt "JJ. And he hurt my brother. He was going ballistic about… it was bad."

The interview ends after 25 minutes. Vallow is seen sitting silently in a chair with her legs crossed for the rest of the nearly hour-long footage until she is escorted out of the interview room.

Authorities also interviewed Tylee Ryan, who went missing two months later, along with her brother. Their remains were found in June 2020 on Daybell's Idaho property. Lori Vallow and Daybell each face first-degree murder charges in the deaths of the two children.

Her case is on hold after she was found unfit to stand trial.