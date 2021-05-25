Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges in connection to her children's deaths

By Louis Casiano, Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two children, prosecutors said Tuesday.

They both face two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the deaths of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

Both were already charged with conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence in connection with hiding their remains.

JJ and Tylee’s bodies were found buried in Daybell’s backyard in Fremont County, Idaho, in June 2020.

