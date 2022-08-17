Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people, including infant, during flooding in Bear Canyon

Rescue happened at low water crossing in Coronado National Forest near Tucson, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona firefighters rescued more than two dozen people, including three children and an infant, who were stranded at a low water crossing in the Coronado National Forest on Friday evening, authorities said.

The rescue happened at Bear Canyon, located in the Sabino Canyon recreation area of the Coronado National Forest, the Tucson Fire Department said.

The department’s technical rescue team assisted U.S Forest Service and Pima County Search and Rescue crews in the rescue of the 21 adults, three children and infant trapped on the other side of a flooded low water crossing.

Crews determined that a ladder rescue was the best option and were able to lower the ladder on Ladder 7 across the fast-moving water, officials said. 

ARIZONA MAN, 75, RESCUED FROM FLOODWATERS AFTER GETTING TRAPPED ON TOP OF JEEP: ‘LUCKY TO BE ALIVE’

A firefighter carried an infant to safety during a ladder rescue over a washed-out low water crossing in Bear Canyon.

A firefighter carried an infant to safety during a ladder rescue over a washed-out low water crossing in Bear Canyon. (Tucson Fire Department / Coronado National Forest)

Officials shared video and photos of fire officials carrying an infant across the ladder and helping other individuals make their way across the ladder to safety. 

All those stuck were able to make their way safely across, according to the department, and no injuries were reported. 

Rescuers said 21 adults, three children and an infant were rescued.

Rescuers said 21 adults, three children and an infant were rescued. (Tucson Fire Department)

"Just another day in the life for #TucsonFire!" the department wrote on Facebook.

  • people crossing water on fire truck ladder
    Image 1 of 2

    Rescuers helped the trapped people cross over the swift-moving water. (Tucson Fire Department)

  • rescue crews at low water crossing
    Image 2 of 2

    The Tucson Fire Department, U.S Forest Service and Pima County Search and Rescue crews worked together to rescue the 25 stranded individuals. (Coronado National Forest)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Southern Arizona has been experiencing monsoon rains that have brought flash floods and washed out roadways in recent weeks, according to Arizona Public Media.