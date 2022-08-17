Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people, including infant, during flooding in Bear Canyon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona firefighters rescued more than two dozen people, including three children and an infant, who were stranded at a low water crossing in the Coronado National Forest on Friday evening, authorities said.

The rescue happened at Bear Canyon, located in the Sabino Canyon recreation area of the Coronado National Forest, the Tucson Fire Department said.

The department’s technical rescue team assisted U.S Forest Service and Pima County Search and Rescue crews in the rescue of the 21 adults, three children and infant trapped on the other side of a flooded low water crossing.

Crews determined that a ladder rescue was the best option and were able to lower the ladder on Ladder 7 across the fast-moving water, officials said.

ARIZONA MAN, 75, RESCUED FROM FLOODWATERS AFTER GETTING TRAPPED ON TOP OF JEEP: ‘LUCKY TO BE ALIVE’

Officials shared video and photos of fire officials carrying an infant across the ladder and helping other individuals make their way across the ladder to safety.

All those stuck were able to make their way safely across, according to the department, and no injuries were reported.

"Just another day in the life for #TucsonFire!" the department wrote on Facebook.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Southern Arizona has been experiencing monsoon rains that have brought flash floods and washed out roadways in recent weeks, according to Arizona Public Media.