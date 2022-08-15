Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 75-year-old Arizona man was rescued Friday from on top of his Jeep after getting stranded in rushing floodwaters, authorities said.

The swift water rescue was one of several that took place in Mohave County last week as the continuing monsoon season brought heavy rains and caused flash flooding.

A bystander had reported around 2 p.m. that a Jeep had driven into a wash on Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.

The vehicle overturned onto its passenger side in the swirling waters and was being carried down the wash, rescuers said.

The 75-year-old man was spotted sitting on top of the vehicle at the driver’s side door. Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, rescuers determined they would use a helicopter to perform a one-skip maneuver and hoist the man to safety.

"He is very lucky to be alive," the rescue service said. "Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown!"

Mohave County was among the areas under a flash flood watch through Friday.

Meteorologist Brian Planz said about 1.25 inches of rain fell overnight in parts of northwest Arizona and some areas west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.