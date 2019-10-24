‘Angel’ car saves Arizona family after smashing into suspected drunk driver running red light, video shows

An Arizona driver praised as an “angel” by the police may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller in a crosswalk, as her car smashed into a suspected drunk driver speeding through a red light — and coming just inches away from plowing into the family, dramatic street video shows.

The Phoenix Police Department released stunning video Wednesday of the close call. The footage shows the couple and their child had the right of way when they entered the crosswalk of a busy Phoenix intersection on the night of Oct. 14.

As they make their way across, a Jeep comes barreling through the intersection, freezing the family in place. At the same time, a Chevy Cruz enters the intersection and slams into the side of the Jeep just feet before it's set to strike the family.

The driver of the Jeep, 23-year-old Ernesto Oveso, and a female passenger got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away from the scene, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

As a witness followed the pair in their car, Oveso stabbed a door on the vehicle with a knife, the station reported.

Police eventually caught and arrested Oveso, but the woman managed to get away. Oveso was arrested for DUI and also faces charges of aggravated assault, the station reported. A gun was also reportedly found in the Jeep.

The 27-year-old woman driving the Chevy Cruz suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.