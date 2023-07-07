Arizona driver allegedly struck 3 pedestrians, killed 1 while under the influence in Phoenix: police

An Arizona woman who allegedly struck three pedestrians, killing one, was driving under the influence, Phoenix police say.

Miriam Badillo, 26, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault after the incident. Phoenix police were initially alerted to a collision at the intersection of 3500 West Grand Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found three injured adult men, including one who died at the scene.

"When officers got to the area, they located three adult male victims all suffering from injuries sustained in the collision," the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "One of the victims treated by fire personnel was pronounced deceased on scene."

The other two victims were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

Police later found that Badillo, who stayed at the scene and was detained, was driving under the influence. She reportedly drove over the curb of the intersection.

"Detectives responded to take over the investigation and learned that the suspect was driving northwest on Grand Avenue when she went onto the raised concrete curb area of the intersection where the victims were located, striking all three of them," police added.

Phoenix police are actively investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.