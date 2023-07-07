Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Arizona driver allegedly struck 3 pedestrians, killed 1 while under the influence in Phoenix: police

One of the victims was declared dead at scene

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Arizona man heroically saves two toddlers from burning car moments before it's engulfed in flames Video

Arizona man heroically saves two toddlers from burning car moments before it's engulfed in flames

A local Arizona man in Show Low, Arizona Thursday night pulled two toddler girls ages 2 and 3 from a burning car just moments before it was engulfed in flames. 

An Arizona woman who allegedly struck three pedestrians, killing one, was driving under the influence, Phoenix police say.

Miriam Badillo, 26, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault after the incident. Phoenix police were initially alerted to a collision at the intersection of 3500 West Grand Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found three injured adult men, including one who died at the scene.

"When officers got to the area, they located three adult male victims all suffering from injuries sustained in the collision," the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "One of the victims treated by fire personnel was pronounced deceased on scene."

BEES SWARM ARIZONA FAMILY DURING PHOTO SHOOT, STING MOTHER MORE THAN 75 TIMES AS SHE PROTECTS KIDS

Miriam Badillo mug shot

Miriam Badillo, 26, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault after the vehicular incident. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The other two victims were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

Police later found that Badillo, who stayed at the scene and was detained, was driving under the influence. She reportedly drove over the curb of the intersection.

BEAR THAT FATALLY ATTACKED MAN AT ARIZONA CAMPSITE DIDN'T HAVE RABIES

3500 West Grand Avenue in Phoenix

Phoenix police were alerted to a collision at the intersection of 3500 West Grand Avenue at around 10:00 p.m on Wednesday. (Google Maps)

"Detectives responded to take over the investigation and learned that the suspect was driving northwest on Grand Avenue when she went onto the raised concrete curb area of the intersection where the victims were located, striking all three of them," police added.

Phoenix police are actively investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP