Arizona cops find children dead in home, mother tells cops she was 'hearing voices'

Police in Tempe, Ariz. made a harrowing discovery Saturday morning when they found two kids dead in an apartment after the mother told officers she was hearing voices that were telling her to kill her kids.

The mother, whose identity has not been released by police, is currently being questioned. She has not been charged.

She originally flagged down police around 7:00 a.m. in Tempe and told officers that she was hearing voices. When police got to her family's apartment, they found a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy dead inside "with obvious signs of physical trauma," according to Tempe PD.

Earlier on Saturday morning, police responded to a domestic dispute at the residence between the husband and wife.

"At that time, everything seemed to be okay. The parties were separated. The children were found to be in good condition and ok and alive at that point," Tempe PD spokesperson Steven Carbajal said at a press conference Saturday. "But, it was very tragic what officers encountered this morning."

Carbajal said the children "were safe in their beds" when officers left the apartment and that CPS was not called to the scene.

"It didn’t seem like there was an immediate threat to the children," Carbajal said. "Parents, couples argue and they have disagreements and they have issues that come up, but that doesn’t always initiate a CPS response."

The father was separated from the mother after the first call, and he was not at the apartment when police found the two deceased children.