Amb. Danon: Perpetrators of anti-Semitic attacks in NYC, LA must be brought to justice

Former Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said on Friday that the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the United States are "outrageous" and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

"We can accept criticism and it is OK to demonstrate if you don't like Israel if you don't like what we are doing, but to attack Jews and to feed those hate crimes in the streets of New York City and Los Angeles is outrageous," Danon told "Fox & Friends."

"We expect the authorities to arrest those people, to convict them, and to send a clear message that the streets of New York are not the streets of Gaza."

PRO-PALESTINIAN MOB ACCUSED OF ATTACKING JEWISH DINERS IN LA, POSSIBLE HATE CRIME

Danon's comments came after an alleged violent attack on Jewish diners by a mob of pro-Palestinian supporters in Los Angeles on Tuesday night was being investigated as a possible hate crime, and triggered condemnation from Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Video footage of the attack posted to social media shows a group attacking at least two people outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant in the city's Beverly Grove neighborhood, west of downtown Los Angeles.

In a pair of tweets addressing the violence, Garcetti, a Democrat, wrote there was "no place for anti-Semitism, discrimination, or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles. And we will never tolerate bigotry and violence in our communities."

"We as a city condemn last night's organized, anti-Semitic attack," he added. "Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city."

Furthermore, two New York City residents are speaking out after being attacked by a pro-Palestinian mob outside a local bagel shop in a brawl that was caught on camera.

Amit Skornik and Snir Dayan served together a few years ago in the Israeli Defense Forces but didn't expect to find themselves battling pro-Palestinian aggressors outside a well-known Upper East Side bagel shop on their way to lunch on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had just gotten home from a two-month road trip and Amit came to visit me. We both know each other from our military service, and we decided we're going to eat something," Dayan told Fox News on Thursday.

Dayan said he recalled seeing "a bunch of pro-Palestinian protests outside" and decided to attach a small Israeli flag he had in his apartment to his motorcycle as a "quiet" form of protest.

Fox News' Yael Halon and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.