©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

US protests

Anti-Israel ringleader Mahmoud Khalil posts $1 bond after federal judge rules Trump admin can't detain him

Marco Rubio cited 'serious adverse foreign policy consequences' in effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Criminal defense attorney outlines 'problem' Trump admin could face in Khalil deportation case Video

Criminal defense attorney outlines 'problem' Trump admin could face in Khalil deportation case

Criminal defense attorney Andrew Cherkasky on the Karen Read trial, the Mahmoud Khalil deportation case and the Supreme Court appearing to support policies restricting LGBTQ+ books for children in public schools.

Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University anti-Israel ringleader, has posted bond after the Trump administration was temporarily blocked from deporting him amid their continued effort to hold him on "foreign policy" grounds.

Khalil posted his $1 bond on Thursday afternoon. He has not been released.

The government has until 9:30 a.m. on Friday to appeal the decision before Khalil must be released. 

The move came after U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz sided with Khalil on Wednesday, writing: "The government cannot claim an interest in enforcing what appears to be an unconstitutional law."

FEDERAL JUDGE SIDES WITH ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL, HALTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATINO'S DEPORTATION BID

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil talks to the press during the press briefing organized by pro-Palestinian protesters who set up a new encampment at Columbia University's Morningside Heights campus on Friday evening, in New York City, United States on June 1, 2024.  (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL'S FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT AGAINST US GOVERNMENT MUST BE HEARD: JUDGE

The ruling was a significant legal setback for the administration's efforts to deport Khalil, who has been held at a detention facility in Louisiana following his involvement in anti-Israel demonstrations at Columbia University.

The court’s decision will remain on hold until Friday morning, giving the government time to appeal.

CERTIFICATION of KHALIL POSTING BAIL: APP USERS, CLICK HERE

Khalil, a green card holder, was arrested after leading student protests on the Ivy League campus. He has argued that his free speech rights were being "eroded" by the Trump administration.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) attorneys have argued that Khalil's free speech claims were a "red herring," saying that the 30-year-old lied on his visa applications.

FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS ATTEMPTED DEPORTATION OF ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL MAY BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Khalil, they said, willfully failed to disclose his employment with the Syrian office in the British Embassy in Beirut when he applied for permanent U.S. residency. The agency also accused Khalil of failing to disclose his work with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and membership in Columbia University Apartheid Divest.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cited a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 to justify Khalil's removal from the U.S. The provision allows the Secretary of State to deport noncitizens if the secretary determines their presence in the U.S. "would have serious adverse foreign policy consequences."

A mass of tents on the Columbia University campus

A pro-Gaza ceasefire tent encampment at Columbia University on April 28, 2024. (Getty Images)

Rubio accused Khalil of participating in "antisemitic protests and disruptive activities, which foster a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States."

"Condoning antisemitic conduct and disruptive protests in the United States would severely undermine that significant foreign policy objective," Rubio wrote.

Khalil has Algerian citizenship through his mother, but was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Since joining in 2021, she’s covered high-stakes criminal justice—from the Menendez brothers’ resentencing, where Judge Jesic slashed their life-without-parole terms to 50-years-to-life (making them parole-eligible), to the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and shifting immigration enforcement, including her reporting on South Florida’s illegal-immigration crisis, covering unprecedented migrant crossings from the Bahamas and ensuing enforcement operations.

Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.