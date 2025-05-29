Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Immigration

Conservative legal experts slam latest Mahmoud Khalil ruling

Judge Farbiarz rules deportation order likely unconstitutional as conservatives and White House push back

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
Trump admin making three 'pretty simple' arguments on Harvard foreign student ban: Kerri Urbahn Video

Trump admin making three 'pretty simple' arguments on Harvard foreign student ban: Kerri Urbahn

Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn discusses the legal battle between the Trump administration and Harvard University over foreign student enrollment on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

A federal district judge on Wednesday said that the Trump administration’s effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil may be unconstitutional, but some conservative legal experts are not buying it.

Khalil is a pro-Palestine, anti-Israel activist who led protests at Columbia University. An immigration judge recently said he could be deported, but U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz for the District of New Jersey said that the order is likely to be dismissed as "unconstitutionally vague." Still, Khalil will remain in custody.

"The district court held what we already knew: Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio’s weaponization of immigration law to punish Mahmoud and others like him is likely unconstitutional," lawyers for Khalil said after the judge’s ruling.

FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS ATTEMPTED DEPORTATION OF ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL MAY BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Mahmoud and people protesting his detention split

Anti-Israeli activist Mahmoud Khalil trashed the Trump administration's case against him in a Washington Post column this week. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images | Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

However, various conservative legal experts disagree with the judge.

"A judge just handed Hamas a win on American soil. Mahmoud Khalil lied his way into our country, concealed ties to a foreign regime, and then led a pro-Hamas takeover at Columbia University. Now, a judicial activist wants to block his deportation? That’s not justice — it's national suicide. President Trump has both the constitutional authority and the moral obligation to remove threats like Khalil," Republican attorney Mehek Cooke told Fox News Digital in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

"The Supreme Court has made this power crystal clear. In Kleindienst v. Mandel (1972), the Court upheld the executive’s broad discretion in immigration matters. That authority was reaffirmed in Trump v. Hawaii (2018), where the Court ruled that the President has sweeping power to exclude noncitizens deemed detrimental to U.S. interests," she continued.

ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL'S FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT AGAINST US GOVERNMENT MUST BE HEARD: JUDGE

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 20. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

"By declaring the Immigration and Nationality Act 'unconstitutionally vague,' Judge Farbiarz isn't interpreting the law — he's rewriting it. That violates the separation of powers and dangerously ties the hands of our Commander in Chief. Citizenship is a privilege — not a sanctuary for liars and Hamas sympathizers. I am confident this will be overturned on appeal," Cooke added.

Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said it is a "ridiculous, meritless claim by a rogue federal judge," and said that even though Kahlil is a legal resident of the U.S., he can still face consequences.

"Aliens have no constitutional right to be in the U.S. Moreover, under federal immigration law, 8 U.S.C. 1227, aliens like Khalil, including permanent resident aliens, can be removed if the alien 'endorses or espouses terrorist activity' or support 'a terrorist organization.' Khalil’s blatant support for Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, makes him immediately deportable. This is another biased, partisan judge refusing to abide by federal immigration law and interfering in the president’s constitutional and statutory authority," he told Fox News Digital in a statement.

LAWYERS FOR COLUMBIA ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIVIST MAHMOUD KHALIL BLAST RUBIO EVIDENCE LETTER: 'TWO PAGES, THAT'S IT'

Supporters of pro-Hamas Mahmoud Khalil protest outside Federal court

People gather for a protest in support of Mahmoud Khalil in front of a federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, on March 28. (Stephanie Keith for Fox News Digital)

The White House also condemned the ruling, continuing its frequent clashes with federal judges over immigration policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mahmoud Khalil was given the privilege of coming to America to study, but he squandered that opportunity by siding with Hamas terrorists and organizing protests that disrupted college classes and harassed Jewish-American students. Secretary of State Rubio has the right to revoke green cards or visas for any individuals who are adversarial to United States foreign policy and national security interests," Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

