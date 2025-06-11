Expand / Collapse search
Deportation

Federal judge sides with anti-Israel ringleader Mahmoud Khalil, halts Trump administration's deportation bid

Rubio cited 'serious adverse foreign policy consequences' in effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Mears Fox News
Published
close
Shannon Bream explains immigration judge's ruling against Mahmoud Khalil Video

Shannon Bream explains immigration judge's ruling against Mahmoud Khalil

Fox News chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream breaks down a judge's ruling to proceed with Mahmoud Khalil's deportation and teases her upcoming special 'From the Heartland' on 'Fox News Live.'

A federal judge sided with Mahmoud Khalil, an anti-Israel ringleader detained by the Trump administration, blocking the government from continuing to hold him on "foreign policy" grounds.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction preventing the government from detaining or removing Khalil, 30, based on a memorandum issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The memo asserted that Khalil’s presence "compromises a compelling foreign policy interest."

"The government cannot claim an interest in enforcing what appears to be an unconstitutional law," Farbiarz wrote, adding that the threat to free speech raised serious First Amendment concerns.

The ruling is a significant legal setback for the administration's efforts to deport Khalil, who has been held at a detention facility in Louisiana following his involvement in anti-Israel demonstrations at Columbia University.

FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS ATTEMPTED DEPORTATION OF ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL MAY BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Mahmoud Khalil

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil speaks during a press briefing organized by pro-Palestinian protesters who set up a new encampment at Columbia University's Morningside Heights campus in New York City on June 1, 2024. (Getty Images)

While the ruling grants a preliminary injunction against Khalil’s removal, it stops short of ordering his release.

The court’s decision will remain on hold until Friday morning, giving the government time to appeal.

READ THE RULING – APP USERS, CLICK HERE

ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL'S FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT AGAINST US GOVERNMENT MUST BE HEARD: JUDGE

Khalil, a green card holder, was arrested after leading student protests on the Ivy League campus. He has argued that his free speech rights were being "eroded" by the Trump administration.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) attorneys have argued that Khalil's free speech claims were a "red herring," saying that the 30-year-old lied on his visa applications.

Khalil, they said, willfully failed to disclose his employment with the Syrian office in the British Embassy in Beirut when he applied for permanent U.S. residency. The agency also accused Khalil of failing to disclose his work with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and membership in Columbia University Apartheid Divest.

Protest at Columbia University

Students and others demonstrate during a protest outside the gates to the Columbia University main campus in New York City on April 21. (Reuters/Ryan Murphy)

Rubio has cited a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 to justify Khalil's removal from the U.S. The provision allows the secretary of state to deport noncitizens if the secretary determines their presence in the U.S. "would have serious adverse foreign policy consequences."

Rubio accused Khalil of participating in "antisemitic protests and disruptive activities, which foster a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States."

"Condoning antisemitic conduct and disruptive protests in the United States would severely undermine that significant foreign policy objective," Rubio wrote.

Khalil has Algerian citizenship through his mother, but was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria.

ICE protesters march in San Francisco

Hundreds of anti-ICE protesters march outside the USCIS San Francisco Field Office in San Francisco on April 14 to demand the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As of Wednesday evening, no further hearings are scheduled in Khalil’s immigration case

"We're just waiting for the judge to issue her ruling," Johnny Sinodis, a partner at Van Der Hout LLP who is representing Mahmoud Khalil in immigration proceedings, said during a press conference following the hearing. 

Meanwhile, the federal court's preliminary injunction will prevent Khalil's removal until at least Friday.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Since joining in 2021, she’s covered high-stakes criminal justice—from the Menendez brothers’ resentencing, where Judge Jesic slashed their life-without-parole terms to 50-years-to-life (making them parole-eligible), to the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and shifting immigration enforcement, including her reporting on South Florida’s illegal-immigration crisis, covering unprecedented migrant crossings from the Bahamas and ensuing enforcement operations.

Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.