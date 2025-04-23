Expand / Collapse search
Anti-Israel ringleader Mahmoud Khalil's free speech lawsuit against US government must be heard: judge

A US immigration judge ruled that the Trump administration provided enough evidence justifying Khalil's deportation

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Lindsey Reese Fox News
Published
Rubio says former Columbia University protest organizer Mahmoud Khalil's possible deportation 'not about free speech' Video

Rubio says former Columbia University protest organizer Mahmoud Khalil's possible deportation 'not about free speech'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at Shannon Airport in Ireland that the detention and possible deportation of former Columbia University anti-Israel protest organizer Mahmoud Khalil is "not about free speech."

A New Jersey federal judge ruled that anti-Israel ringleader, Mahoud Khalil, can sue the U.S. government as the Trump administration seeks to deport him.

The ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey came after a Louisiana judge ruled that the U.S. government could deport the Ivy League graduate.

Khalil has separate court cases playing out in two states – the Louisiana case is focused on his deportation order and the New Jersey case is focused on his habeas petition challenging the legality of his detention.

Federal authorities attempted to dismiss Khalil’s case, arguing that provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act stripped the court of jurisdiction to review his constitutional claims at this stage. 

Judge Claire C. Cecchi disagreed on Tuesday, ruling that Khalil’s lawsuit must be heard.

COLUMBIA ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTER MAHMOUD KHALIL CAN BE DEPORTED, JUDGE RULES

Mahmoud and people protesting his detention

Anti-Israeli activist Mahmoud Khalil trashed the Trump administration's case against him in a Washington Post column this week. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Khalil, who was approved for deportation by a U.S. immigration judge, has argued that his free speech rights were being "eroded" by the Trump administration.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) attorneys have argued that Khalil's free speech claims were a "red herring," saying that the 30-year-old green card holder lied on his visa applications. 

TRUMP DEFENDS STUDENT DEPORTATIONS, DISMISSES FREE SPEECH CRITICISMS

Khalil, they said, willfully failed to disclose his employment with the Syrian office in the British Embassy in Beirut when he applied for permanent U.S. residency.

Federal officials alleged that Khalil was "inadmissible at the time of his adjustment" because of "fraud or willful misrepresentation of material fact" in his status application.

The agency also accused Khalil of failing to disclose his work with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and membership in Columbia University Apartheid Divest.

Khalil supporters protesting

Thousands march across Manhattan as they take part in a pro-Palestinian protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza and to demand the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil in New York City, U.S., on March 18, 2025.  (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He was accused of being a ringleader of pro-Palestinian protests at the university. The DHS has also alleged that he "led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization," though Khalil has denied the allegations.

Following the ruling, Khalil's immigration attorney, Sabrine Mohamah, called the decision "unjust as it is alarming."

"This is a blatant violation of the First Amendment and a dangerous precedent for anyone who believes in free speech and political expression," she said.

"Mahmoud is currently imprisoned in Louisiana, a state that detains over 7,000 people daily and serves as the second-largest hub for immigration detention in the U.S. Louisiana's nine detention centers, eight of which are privately operated, include the only ICE facility in the country directly connected to an airport, thus streamlining mass deportations across the state."

MAHMOUD KHALIL RIPS ‘REPRESSIVE’ TRUMP ADMIN FOR ERODING HIS RIGHTS IN WASHINGTON POST OP-ED

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.  (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also weighed in on the ruling, saying that the Columbia University graduate "hates America."

"It is a privilege to be granted a visa or green card to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence, glorify and support terrorists that relish the killing of Americans, and harass Jews, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country," she said. "Good riddance."

Mahmoud Khalil's wife Noor Abdalla. She is wearing all black with a turquoise scarf over her head.

Mahmoud Khalil's wife Noor Abdalla (C) leaves after a hearing in court in Newark, New Jersey on March 28, 2025. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A judge in Louisiana has stated that he would be deported to either Syria or Algeria.

Khalil has Algerian citizenship through his mother, but was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria.

Khalil and Abdalla, a U.S. citizen, met in 2016 while volunteering in Lebanon. They married in 2023 and she was eight months pregnant at the time of his arrest.

