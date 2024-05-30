Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College

Anti-Israel encampment at Wayne State University is dismantled, police arrest at least 8 protesters

Wayne State University president says anti-Israel encampment 'presented legal, health and safety' challenges

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
College campuses on a ‘slow march towards Marxism’: Rep. Burgess Owens Video

College campuses on a ‘slow march towards Marxism’: Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to discuss House Republican fury over university leaders’ handling of campus hate. 

An anti-Israel encampment at Wayne State University in Detroit was dismantled by police early Thursday, resulting in the arrests of at least eight protesters during ensuing clashes with authorities on campus.

Of the eight protesters arrested, six were arrested for trespassing, one was arrested for resisting and obstructing, and one was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer, Matt Lockwood, the university's associate vice president of communications, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Some protesters were seen clashing with police dressed in riot gear in video that news crews captured while on campus. Cleanup crews were also seen removing dozens of tents and hauling away bags filled with trash that accumulated at the encampment.

Wayne State University President Kimberly Andrews Espy said in a statement on Thursday that the encampment "presented legal, health and safety, and operational challenges for our community."

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER THANKS US COLLEGE STUDENTS FOR ‘STANDING ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY’

encampment getting dismantled

Police dismantled an anti-Israel encampment at Wayne State University on Thursday morning. (FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

"The encampment also created an environment of exclusion – one in which some members of our campus community felt unwelcome and unable to fully participate in campus life," Espy said.

encampment getting dismantled

The protesters set up the encampment on campus last week to demand the university divest from Israel. (FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

Despite university leaders’ multiple attempts to ask protesters to remove the encampment, the protesters refused to do so, Lockwood previously told Fox News Digital.

protesters and police

At least eight protesters were arrested, the university said. (FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

ANTISEMITISM AT YALE, UNIV. OF MICHIGAN TO FACE CONGRESSIONAL SCRUTINY

Protesters set up the encampment on campus last week to demand the university’s divestment from the Jewish state.

encampment getting dismantled

Dozens of tents are seen on the campus of Wayne State University. (FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

On Tuesday, rising tensions with the encampment forced the university to announce that all classes would be held remotely until further notice, referring to the encampment as "an ongoing public safety issue."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other universities across the country have removed similar encampments in the wake of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Last week, police cleared an anti-Israel encampment at the University of Michigan after it posed a fire risk.