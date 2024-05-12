Anti-Israel agitators arrested near Disney World after creating traffic nightmare

Florida police arrested three anti-Israel agitators on Saturday afternoon after they blocked traffic on Interstate 4 near Walt Disney World.

FOX 35 in Orlando reported that troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and found three women holding "Free Palestine" signs while blocking traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 at Exit 67.

The three women – 26-year-old Isabella Giannosa; 24-year-old My Truong; and 24-year-old Jenni Nguyen – were taken into custody and arrested before being transported to the Orange County Jail and charged with misdemeanor refusal to obey a police officer.

After the incident, police discovered two vehicles parked on the ramp to the interstate, which were then towed away from the scene.

Video obtained by the station shows the trio of women, all wearing facial coverings, and holding pro-Palestinian banners in the middle of the westbound ramp lanes near Disney Springs.

One of the banners read, "Free Palestine" and had a Mickey Mouse emblem between the two words.

The second banner read, "Lookup NAKBA 1948."

The protesters also shouted, "Free Palestine," and other chants as drivers became agitated by the situation and started honking their horns and driving through the grass to get around the women.

Orlando Police said two people were arrested earlier in the day on Saturday at a demonstration at Lake Eola Park. Both of the individuals face charges related to battery on a law enforcement officer, the station reported.

There were about 1,200 people at the Lake Eola Park protest, where officers used a chemical agent to disperse a disruptive bunch in the crowd.

"While most demonstrated peacefully, we did make 2 arrests," the Orlando Police Department wrote in a press release.