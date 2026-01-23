Anti-ICE agitators, including clergy, arrested at Minneapolis airport during protest in frigid weather

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple anti-ICE agitators were arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Friday after a crowd of protesters showed up despite frigid temperatures demanding airlines take a stand against federal immigration enforcement.

Faith in Minnesota, a group of religious activists "calling for racial and economic justice in Minnesota," posted a video of the arrests on social media, claiming more than 100 clergy and faith leaders were arrested.

Agitators were seen lined up on their knees, as police led them one by one to a bus for transport to jail.

"In -20° weather, over 100 clergy and faith leaders were arrested at MSP Airport as they gathered in peaceful, prayerful resistance to demand airlines—especially Delta and Signature Aviation—stand with Minnesotans and say #ICEOutOfMN," the organization wrote. "… This must end."

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE TO VISIT MINNEAPOLIS, SOURCE SAYS, AMID UNREST OVER ICE OPERATIONS

Law enforcement has not yet confirmed the number of arrests.

Faith in Minnesota alleged more than 2,000 deportations have run through the airport, claiming MSP employees have been detained by ICE at work and while commuting.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission told affiliate FOX 9 Minneapolis it "worked in advance with event organizers to best accommodate their right to freedom of expression while also ensuring uninterrupted operations at MSP Airport."

MINNESOTA POLICE CHIEFS ALLEGE SOME ICE AGENTS RACIALLY PROFILED US CITIZENS, INCLUDING OFF-DUTY OFFICERS

The approved demonstration permit limited where protesters could gather and how many could attend, in order to maintain public safety, according to FOX 9.

"When the permitted activity went beyond the agreed-upon terms, MSP Airport Police began taking necessary action, including arrests, to protect public safety, airport security and access to Terminal 1," the commission told FOX 9.

Meanwhile, unlawful protests broke out at the Whipple Federal Building, where demonstrators gathered following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, prompting a dispersal order from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and assisting agencies.

MINNESOTA AGITATORS STALK, PELT BORDER PATROL AGENTS WITH FOOD AND SPIT AT GAS STATIONS, DHS SAYS

"Deputies have been on the ground for the last few hours and made several attempts to ask protesters to unblock an access road," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement on X. "The group was clear that they will not unblock the road. Deputies have explained what will happen if they do not comply with the lawful orders. We've given them time to move.

"There have been ice chunks thrown at multiple vehicles, breaking windows. Deputies have given three dispersal orders for an unlawful protest. Individuals who do not comply with orders and those who continue unlawful behavior have been and will continue to be arrested. Please avoid the area."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A march is scheduled in downtown Minneapolis on Friday afternoon as part of "ICE Out of Minnesota: A Day of Truth and Freedom."

Hundreds of businesses closed, citing support for those detained by ICE, according to FOX 9.