Angry mob caught on camera hurling profanity, demands federal agents leave Minnesota Mexican restaurant

Federal law enforcement agents were forced to leave a Mexican restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sunday, after diners began shouting expletives at them, demanding they leave the business.

Footage showed the federal agents walking through Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina, as angry agitators screamed insults at them, followed them and recorded the ordeal on their phones.

"What the f--- is wrong with y'all," one man shouted.

"No wonder you've got to f------ wear a mask, you f------ pieces of s----," another man could be heard saying.

Customers could also be heard in the video asking if the agents had a warrant to be at the restaurant, noting the business asked them to leave.

Federal immigration agents are allowed to enter public areas of businesses without permission, but cannot access private areas like offices, kitchens, storage rooms or employee-only hallways without authorization or a warrant.

"Take off your mask," a woman yelled. "Take off your mask!"

As the agents walked out of the business, others raised their middle fingers and shouted, "get the f--- out of here, you fat little b----," "Coward m-----------," "Unamerican pieces of s---," and "f------ Nazi pieces of s---."

The incident came as tensions flared nationwide in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials allege Good hit an ICE agent with her car while blocking an immigration enforcement operation, causing him to suffer internal bleeding to his torso.

Democrats criticized the agent's action immediately after the shooting, calling her death a "murder."

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.