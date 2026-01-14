Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Angry mob caught on camera hurling profanity, demands federal agents leave Minnesota Mexican restaurant

Incident comes as tensions flare following fatal shooting of woman by ICE agent in Minneapolis

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Federal law enforcement agents booted from restaurant Video

Federal law enforcement agents booted from restaurant

Several anti-ICE agitators curse and yell at federal law enforcement officers to leave a Minnesota Mexican restaurant. (Credit: Aldora Gutierrez via Storyful)

Federal law enforcement agents were forced to leave a Mexican restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sunday, after diners began shouting expletives at them, demanding they leave the business.

Footage showed the federal agents walking through Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina, as angry agitators screamed insults at them, followed them and recorded the ordeal on their phones.

"What the f--- is wrong with y'all," one man shouted.

"No wonder you've got to f------ wear a mask, you f------ pieces of s----," another man could be heard saying.

ICE officers and protesters in Minneapolis

Federal agents stand watch as protesters gather outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Saint Paul, Minn.  (Octavio Jones/ AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP VOWS DAY OF 'RECKONING AND RETRIBUTION' IN MINNESOTA AS MORE ICE AGENTS FLOOD TO MINNEAPOLIS

Customers could also be heard in the video asking if the agents had a warrant to be at the restaurant, noting the business asked them to leave.

Federal immigration agents are allowed to enter public areas of businesses without permission, but cannot access private areas like offices, kitchens, storage rooms or employee-only hallways without authorization or a warrant.

"Take off your mask," a woman yelled. "Take off your mask!"

Protesters at anti-ice protest in NYC

Anti-ICE protesters march in New York City. (Nikolas Lanum/Fox News Digital)

DHS DEMANDS MN LEADERS HONOR ICE DETAINERS, ALLEGES HUNDREDS OF CRIMINAL ALIENS HAVE BEEN RELEASED UNDER WALZ

As the agents walked out of the business, others raised their middle fingers and shouted, "get the f--- out of here, you fat little b----," "Coward m-----------," "Unamerican pieces of s---," and "f------ Nazi pieces of s---."

The incident came as tensions flared nationwide in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Democrats speak at a news conference

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., speaks as fellow House Homeland Security Committee members look on during a news conference to discuss the killing of Renee Nicole Good outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials allege Good hit an ICE agent with her car while blocking an immigration enforcement operation, causing him to suffer internal bleeding to his torso.

Democrats criticized the agent's action immediately after the shooting, calling her death a "murder."

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

