Trump vows day of 'reckoning and retribution' in Minnesota as more ICE agents flood to Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump vowed a day of "reckoning and retribution" in Minnesota as the Department of Homeland Security sent hundreds more federal agents to the state this week.

Trump issued the warning on social media Tuesday, accusing Democrats of capitalizing on the unrest to shift focus away from Minnesota's ongoing fraud scandal. DHS Sec. Kristi Noem announced on Sunday that the administration is sending hundreds more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to Minneapolis this week.

"Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention?" Trump wrote on X.

"All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though [sic] Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy. Every place we go, crime comes down. In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed!" he continued.

KRISTI NOEM FIRES BACK AT DEMS AMID IMPEACHMENT THREAT OVER FATAL MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING

"Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!" he added.

The protests, which have spread to other cities, including Los Angeles, Portland and New York, come after an ICE officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who DHS alleges "weaponized her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

Video of the shooting has become a political flash point, with some saying it supports the government’s position that the agent acted in self-defense and others saying the footage calls into question DHS’ explanation and raises broader concerns about the use of force by ICE officers.

TOM EMMER PUSHES BACK ON SUGGESTION THAT MINNESOTA ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS HAVE BEEN PEACEFUL

The shooting remains under federal investigation.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote in a New York Times op-ed that the Trump administration pushed a "false narrative" about the shooting and demonized Good.

"The chaos that ICE and the Trump administration have brought to Minneapolis made this tragedy sadly predictable," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve watched multiple videos, from multiple perspectives — it seems clear that Ms. Good, a mother of three, was trying to leave the scene, not attack an agent," he added.

Minnesota on Monday sued to block the federal government from pursuing further ICE operations in the state.

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.