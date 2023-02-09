Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old

Essex DA says 12-year-old found dead attended a nearby $31,000/year Catholic boys' school

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Three people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a $2 million home in Andover, Massachusetts, early Thursday, as authorities continue to disclose more details. 

The Andover Police Department received a 911 call around 3 a.m. Officers responded to the address at 48 Porter Road, where three people were found deceased and suffering from gunshot wounds, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker told reporters at the scene. The three victims were a 56-year-old father, a 55-year-old mother and their 12-year-old son, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe added. Police said the 911 call came from inside the home and officers had to breach two doors to get inside. 

"I want to make sure that the people also know that right now there is no danger to anyone in the public," Tucker said. "We believe this is a scene that’s contained at 48 Porter Road." 

Three found dead from gunshot wounds inside Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday. 

Three found dead from gunshot wounds inside Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday.  (WFXT)

Authorities did not immediately release the names of those found dead. 

Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker updates reporters on Andover, Massachusetts, home shooting. 

Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker updates reporters on Andover, Massachusetts, home shooting.  (WFXT)

Classes were canceled at St. John's Prep, an inclusive, Catholic, Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School for young men in grades 6 through 12, in Danvers, Massachusetts. 

The 12-year-old found dead was a sixth grader at the school, which charges $31,000 per year tuition, Tucker said. 

Police responded to an Andover, Massachusetts, home, where a father, mother and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday.

Police responded to an Andover, Massachusetts, home, where a father, mother and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday. (WFXT)

The active, ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Andover Police Department, troopers from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and other elements of the Massachusetts State Police. 

The tech real-estate marketplace company Zillow lists the value of the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 48 Porter Road at $2,051,000. 

