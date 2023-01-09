Ana Walshe's art conman husband appears in court on new charges over wife's disappearance

The husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother of three Ana Walshe arrived for his court appearance on Monday morning.

Brian Walshe, handcuffed and wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan slacks and what appeared to be plastic bags over his shoes, was escorted by Cohasset police officers into Quincy District Court. Cameras captured him appearing to smile and smirk toward members of the media as he was led into the building.

The husband was arrested Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation. Prosecutors asked for $500,000 cash bail, which was granted under a $5 million surety bond.

Monday's court hearing revealed that investigators found blood in the basement area and also a knife which also had some blood and was partially damaged.

Prosecutors told Judge Mark S. Coven that Brian Walshe went to Home Depot and purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen on New Year’s Day when she was reportedly expected to use a ride-sharing service to Logan International Airport in Boston to get on a flight to Washington, D.C., where she works for an international real estate developer and property manager.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley previously told reporters that investigators could not immediately confirm the rideshare picked Walshe up. She was reported missing by her employer, Tishman Speyer, a high-end property management and real estate brokerage, and her family.

Ana Walshe's cell phone pinged in the area of the home both on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, prosecutors also revealed at Monday's court hearing. Brian Walshe hired Boston-based big gun criminal defense attorney Tracy Miner, who is known for defending former FBI agent John J. Connolly Jr., who was convicted for joining Whitey Bulger’s crime ring. Miner was also in court Monday.

Brian Walshe previously pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

He allegedly took two authentic "Shadow Paintings" by Andy Warhol from a friend in South Korea and later offered the art for sale on eBay. Brian Walshe allegedly delivered fake paintings to the buyer. The authentic paintings have not yet been turned over to federal custody, according to court records viewed by The Boston Globe.

Brian Walshe is still awaiting sentencing in that case, though Quigley said Friday that there’s no known connection with his wife’s disappearance.