Missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe's husband arrested for allegedly 'misleading a police investigation'

The husband of missing mother-of-three Ana Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Brian Walshe, 46, was taken into custody and will be arraigned at Quincy District Court on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

His wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, disappeared on New Year's Day, when she was expected to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport in Boston and fly to Washington, D.C., where she works in real estate. She never boarded the flight and it's unclear if she caught a rideshare.

She was originally supposed to fly to D.C. on Tuesday, but left earlier due to "some type of emergency" at work, according to police.

Her employer and husband reported her missing on Wednesday.

Nearly two dozen state troopers and three K9 teams scoured the wooded areas near Walshe's home on Friday and Saturday before calling off the search.

