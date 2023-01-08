Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe's husband arrested for allegedly 'misleading a police investigation'

Ana Walshe disappeared on New Year's Day

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Cohasset missing mom Ana Walshe's husband seen leaving family home Video

Cohasset missing mom Ana Walshe's husband seen leaving family home

Cohasset, Massachusetts, police returned to the home of missing mom of three Ana Walshe on Sunday, as her husband and children departed the scene. (Credit: David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

The husband of missing mother-of-three Ana Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. 

Brian Walshe, 46, was taken into custody and will be arraigned at Quincy District Court on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Appears to be Brian Walshe driving away from Walshe home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Cohasset, MA. 

Appears to be Brian Walshe driving away from Walshe home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Cohasset, MA.  (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

His wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, disappeared on New Year's Day, when she was expected to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport in Boston and fly to Washington, D.C., where she works in real estate. She never boarded the flight and it's unclear if she caught a rideshare. 

MISSING COHASSET WOMAN: TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE'S MOVEMENTS BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE

She was originally supposed to fly to D.C. on Tuesday, but left earlier due to "some type of emergency" at work, according to police. 

Ana Walshe commuted from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., each week to work at a real estate job, her friends told WCVB.

Ana Walshe commuted from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., each week to work at a real estate job, her friends told WCVB. (Cohasset Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Her employer and husband reported her missing on Wednesday. 

Nearly two dozen state troopers and three K9 teams scoured the wooded areas near Walshe's home on Friday and Saturday before calling off the search.

Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest