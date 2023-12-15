The absolute best gift to give your love interest this Christmas

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but clothes, handmade presents or even a trip are among some of the best gifts someone could receive from their significant other, Americans told Fox News.

"Like diamonds, jewels or rubies," Joseph, from New York, told Fox News. "Clothes, I need and any designer clothing."

But Brenley preferred thoughtful gifts.

"Anything handmade, something small," Brenley, from Arizona, told Fox News. "Like something he thought about for sure."

NEW YORKERS REVEAL THE BEST CHRISTMAS GIFTS. WATCH:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Retails sales this holiday season are expected to grow to a new record, up to nearly $967 billion — a 4% increase from last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

But Gabby, who was visiting New York, was less interested in something material.

"A trip," Gabby told Fox News. "I mean, it can be anywhere but a trip or some kind of experience."

Omar said the key to good gift is to make it personal.

LAST-MINUTE GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

"Something that is customized from people who know me, and they know that I like photography," he said. "So, something that is linked to photography or sports would be the best gift."

Joen told Fox News all he wants for Christmas is a nice dinner.

"Probably a good meal, I'd say, at a nice restaurant," he said.

Matthew, visiting from South Carolina, just wants to be with his family this season.

SOME AMERICANS FORCED TO FORGO CHRISTMAS GIFTS DUE TO INFLATION: SURVEY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Luckily, we've been fortunate enough that we don't need a whole lot," he told Fox News. "So, just being together as a family is great for us."

But Ash already felt she'd gotten the best gift she could receive this year.

"Well, we just got engaged," Ash she told Fox News. "So, I guess an engagement ring was my best present."