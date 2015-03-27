Americans asked for moment of silence at 1 Eastern

The agency that owns the World Trade Center site is asking all Americans to participate in a moment of silence at 1 p.m. Eastern time to remember the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey asked Sunday that people "cease all regular activity for one minute to reflect on the lives lost and those affected by the tragedies of 9/11."

Officials are also notifying the public that sirens may be heard around New York City during the moment.