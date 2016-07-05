American flag added to some Arizona inmates' uniforms

An Arizona sheriff famous for making inmates wear pink underwear has rolled out a uniform change at Maricopa County jails: American flags are now stitched onto the striped jail suits.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio assigned military veterans to hand out the new uniforms. The change went into effect on Monday, Independence Day.

Arpaio says affixing the flag to the uniforms is about honoring the nation's heritage.

Arpaio is known for his business raids aimed at finding people who used fake or stolen IDs to get jobs.

A federal judge is mulling changes to Arpaio's office in response to a contempt-of-court ruling against him and a top aide for defying a 2011 order to stop their immigration patrols.